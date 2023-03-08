KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.