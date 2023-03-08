argenx SE to Post FY2027 Earnings of $30.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a report released on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will earn $30.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($9.64) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.50.

ARGX opened at $339.23 on Monday. argenx has a 1-year low of $256.44 and a 1-year high of $407.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.54 and a 200-day moving average of $374.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

