Raymond J. Pittman Sells 122,937 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,228.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matterport Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $838.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Matterport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Matterport by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matterport by 26.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Matterport by 31.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Matterport

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

