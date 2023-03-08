Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 36,500 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $404,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,570,997 shares in the company, valued at $117,020,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24.

HireRight Trading Down 2.8 %

HireRight stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HireRight by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.