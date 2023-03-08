Rebecca Boll Sells 19,706 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FLNC stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $441.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

