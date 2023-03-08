Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock Sells 4,968 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ingevity by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Ingevity by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

