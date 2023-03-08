Richard J. Bressler Buys 94,518 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IHRT opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $779.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,082,000 after purchasing an additional 105,422 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 665,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 437,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 726,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

