Richard J. Bressler Buys 94,518 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
iHeartMedia Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of IHRT opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $779.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
