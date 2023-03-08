Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $435,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.2 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,473.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,509.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,371.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.