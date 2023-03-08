John Lovoi Sells 13,000 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

NYSE:DRQ opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,256.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.