Kevin Hettrich Sells 48,471 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 48,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $443,509.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 629,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QuantumScape Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:QS opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a current ratio of 22.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 5.29. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $6,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 925,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,275,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 782,558 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

