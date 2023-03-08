Keith Westby Sells 20,000 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80.

On Monday, December 19th, Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $144,977.40.

On Monday, December 12th, Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

