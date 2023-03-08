Kyle C. Badger Sells 6,800 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.01 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 36.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

