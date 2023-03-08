Kyle C. Badger Sells 6,800 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Agilysys Stock Performance
AGYS stock opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.01 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
