Paul J. Sekhri Sells 2,658 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Veeva Systems

Several analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

