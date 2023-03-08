Paul J. Sekhri Sells 2,658 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of VEEV stock opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.