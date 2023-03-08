Marianna Tessel Sells 1,744 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $409.29 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

