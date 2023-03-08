Mark A. Nason Sells 14,270 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $656,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SKX stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 829,982 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $33,905,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $27,160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after acquiring an additional 672,683 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

