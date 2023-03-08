David S. Graziosi Sells 16,954 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

