John Anthony Dibella II Sells 16,352 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $626,935.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.4 %

SLP opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $785.75 million, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,898,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Further Reading

