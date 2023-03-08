Adnan Raza Sells 15,547 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PDF Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

