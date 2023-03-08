Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $679,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,043.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $851,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

