Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 57,000 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $636,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,485,741.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $404,055.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24.

HireRight Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of HireRight

HRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HireRight by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

