Phillip John Platt Sells 8,847 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ingevity Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:NGVT opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 433,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ingevity by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingevity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Stories

