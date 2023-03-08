Gregory Baszucki Sells 8,334 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $317,775.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,905,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,687,906.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

