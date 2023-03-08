Derek Brummer Sells 12,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Derek Brummer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of Radian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $543,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after purchasing an additional 382,793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,871,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,783,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

