Guo Xiao Purchases 35,000 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

