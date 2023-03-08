Guo Xiao Purchases 35,000 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
