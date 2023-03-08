Rosemary L. Klein Sells 1,549 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.05. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $3.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

