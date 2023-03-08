Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil Sells 6,761 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Rating) insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.20 ($24.30), for a total transaction of A$244,775.24 ($164,278.69).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $2.113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

