Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 7,000 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,449.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,350.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $209,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 20,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $571,800.00.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.23. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Recommended Stories

