Monica Forbes Sells 345,849 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CFO Monica Forbes sold 345,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $204,050.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,411.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Monica Forbes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of Sesen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $36,498.58.

Sesen Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $127.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sesen Bio

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

