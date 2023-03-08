Stefan Demmerle Sells 3,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $92,430,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 300.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,394 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

