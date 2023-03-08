Stefan Demmerle Sells 3,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BorgWarner Price Performance
BWA opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BorgWarner Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of BorgWarner
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $92,430,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 300.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,394 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BorgWarner (BWA)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.