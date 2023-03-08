Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells $201,158.72 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
