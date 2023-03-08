Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells $201,158.72 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

