Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,912 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $193,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,243 shares in the company, valued at $832,130.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USPH stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 76.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several research firms recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Articles

