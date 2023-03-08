Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $184,658.32 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 3,868 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $184,658.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 2.4 %

SILK opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SILK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

