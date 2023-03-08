George M. Milne, Jr. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) Director George M. Milne, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,846,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after buying an additional 175,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

