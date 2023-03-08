Insider Selling: Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) General Counsel Sells 219,218 Shares of Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark Sullivan sold 219,218 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $129,338.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 198,716 shares in the company, valued at $117,242.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Sullivan sold 39,831 shares of Sesen Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $23,500.29.

Sesen Bio Price Performance

SESN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 272,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

