Frank X. Leonard Sells 2,059 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NovoCure Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 0.83.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

