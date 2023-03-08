Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Purchases 5,330 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) EVP Charles A. Cowell bought 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,451. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %
GNTY stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.44.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.