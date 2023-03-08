Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Purchases 5,330 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) EVP Charles A. Cowell bought 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,451. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

GNTY stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

