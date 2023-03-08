Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $136,715.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.