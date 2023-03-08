Constance B. Moore Sells 5,406 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Civeo Stock Performance

Civeo stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $346.51 million, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $36.88.

Get Civeo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Civeo by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Civeo Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.