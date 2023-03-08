James W. Forrester, Jr. Sells 2,615 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEAS stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

