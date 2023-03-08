Phillip Michael Hardesty Sells 13,778 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SXC opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About SunCoke Energy



SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

