Andres Alberto Lopez Sells 5,800 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVY opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

