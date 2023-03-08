Scott Tozier Sells 5,700 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Tozier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Albemarle alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33.

On Friday, January 6th, Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.