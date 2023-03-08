Nicolas Papadopoulo Sells 30,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACGL opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
