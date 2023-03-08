Nicolas Papadopoulo Sells 30,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.
Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGLN)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.