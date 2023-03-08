Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.50, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $236.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.68 and a 200-day moving average of $246.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

