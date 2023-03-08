David J. Schlanger Sells 41,667 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Progyny Stock Down 1.6 %

PGNY stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after buying an additional 1,365,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Progyny by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after buying an additional 927,692 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after buying an additional 725,232 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

