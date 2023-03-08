David J. Schlanger Sells 41,667 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Progyny Stock Down 1.6 %
PGNY stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.10.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Progyny
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.