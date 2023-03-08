DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jacob Steven Leach Sells 18,144 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,081,842.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,252,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DexCom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 131,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.