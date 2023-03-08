Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 14,859 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $912,194.01. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares in the company, valued at $19,086,642.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00.
Sprout Social Price Performance
Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.