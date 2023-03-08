Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 14,859 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $912,194.01. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares in the company, valued at $19,086,642.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

