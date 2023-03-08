Peter Anevski Sells 32,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $81,320.40.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $1,163,840.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Progyny by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Progyny by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

