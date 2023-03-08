Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Major Shareholder Morningside Venture Investment Sells 50,000 Shares

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,480,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470,182.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of AMLX opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
